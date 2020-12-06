Hazel Hardman's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hazel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ivie Funeral Home website.
Published by Ivie Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
