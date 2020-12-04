Menu
Hazel Harris
1931 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1931
DIED
December 1, 2020
Hazel Harris's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moody Funeral Services in Stuart, VA .

Published by Moody Funeral Services on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Sevices, Inc. Stuart Location
202 West Blue Ridge Street, Stuart, Virginia 24171
Dec
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Critz Baptist Church
3284 Dogwood Rd., Critz, Virginia 24082
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Services
