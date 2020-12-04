Hazel Harris's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moody Funeral Services in Stuart, VA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hazel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moody Funeral Services website.
Published by Moody Funeral Services on Dec. 4, 2020.
