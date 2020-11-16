Menu
Hazel Lambert
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1937
DIED
November 12, 2020
Hazel Lambert's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fry-Smith Funeral Home - Tuscola in Tuscola, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fry-Smith Funeral Home - Tuscola website.

Published by Fry-Smith Funeral Home - Tuscola on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Cedar Gap Cemetery
Nov
23
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Cedar Gap Cemetery
83/84 Hwy, 641 B CR 150, Tuscola, Texas
