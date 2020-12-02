Menu
Hazel Mitchell
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1925
DIED
November 29, 2020
Hazel Mitchell's passing at the age of 95 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home in Covington, GA .

Published by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc.
1163 Reynolds Street SW, Covington, Georgia 30014
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Little Bethlehem Narrow- Way Pentecostal Holiness Church
240 Flat Rock Road, Oxford, Georgia 30054
Funeral services provided by:
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
