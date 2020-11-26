Menu
Hazel More'
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1932
DIED
November 20, 2020
Hazel More''s passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home in Laytonsville, MD .

Published by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Danny, Debbi & Family
Sorry to hear of your moms passing. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ruth (McThenia) Clinton
Ruth Clinton
Friend
November 23, 2020
It was such a pleasure knowing her and helping her when she came to our office. I will truly miss her. Resting peacely now. God bless. Arlene Smith
Arlene Smith
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020