Hazel More''s passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home in Laytonsville, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hazel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home website.
Published by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
