Hazel Oliver
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1929
DIED
November 10, 2020
Hazel Oliver's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Nov
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Union Ridge Church Cemetery
115 Altamahaw Union Ridge Rd, Burlington, North Carolina 27217
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
