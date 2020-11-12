Menu
Hazel Whitney
1928 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1928
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Relief Society
Hazel Whitney's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cannon Mortuary in Salt Lake City, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hazel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cannon Mortuary website.

Published by Cannon Mortuary on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
2895 E Creek Road (8115 S), Sandy, Utah
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Brighton 4th Ward
Nov
14
Interment
3:00p.m.
Parowan Cemetery
834 CANYON RD, Parowan, Utah
Cannon Mortuary
I have such wonderful memories with Hazel, Gordon and their family, growing up as friends and neighbors on Cinnabar Lane. Hazel was always, always so kind and lovely to be with. Our mother often quotes several sayings of hers that still make us giggle. Hazel had a great sense of humor, a humble, quiet nature, loved and served her family throughout her life. She is a wonderful example of feeling peace, especially during difficult times, through Him. How we will miss her, but know she is in the arms of so many who have missed her there as well, most of all, her sweetheart. We love you Hazel, what a beautiful legacy you and Gordon created and left for your amazing family.
Stephanie Reid Nielson
Friend
November 11, 2020
Such wonderful memories of Hazel. She was always kind and loving to me. I felt safe in her home as a little girl. I love her and Gordon... what a reunion that must’ve been. We will miss her beautiful spirit here. I’m grateful for my mother’s dear friends. ❤
Alison Reid Tueller
Friend
November 11, 2020