Hazel Whitney's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cannon Mortuary in Salt Lake City, UT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hazel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cannon Mortuary website.
Published by Cannon Mortuary on Nov. 12, 2020.
