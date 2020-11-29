Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Hazel Wolfe
1928 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1928
DIED
November 22, 2020
Hazel Wolfe's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graumlich Funeral Home in Columbus, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hazel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Graumlich Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Graumlich Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
Obetz Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Graumlich Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.