Hazel Wood
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1937
DIED
November 18, 2020
Hazel Wood's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City, IL .

Published by Campbell Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Powell Cemetery
444 County Road 625 North, Norris City, Illinois 62869
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell Funeral Home
