Hazel Wood's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hazel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Campbell Funeral Home website.
Published by Campbell Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
