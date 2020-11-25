Menu
Heather Silas
1958 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1958
DIED
November 21, 2020
Heather Silas's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN in Dublin, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Chapel of Townsend Brothers Funeral Home
215 West Jackson Street, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Nov
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Townsend Brothers Funeral Home
215 West Jackson Street, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Nov
23
Interment
3:00p.m.
Dublin Memorial Gardens
2986 Hwy 80 West, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Funeral services provided by:
Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN
