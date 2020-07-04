Heather Ann Sutherland Houston



1972 ~ 2020



Heather was born on May 7, 1972 in Rexburg, Idaho and passed away June 30, 2020 in Kaysville, Utah. She is the daughter of Mike and Raline Sutherland. During her younger years, their family moved around because of her father's schooling and employment. One of her favorite places that they lived was in Tooele, where she excelled in Drama and Theater. As a sophomore, Heather went as an exchange student to Sweden for 11 months. She loved it there learning the language, culture and traditions. She was able to learn the language easily. After she came home she loved talking to her Swedish host family over the phone.



She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints going to Baltimore, Maryland. She was married twice, first to Mack Hawthorne and then Ben Houston, both from Salt Lake City, Utah. She lived in Rexburg and Idaho Falls, Idaho for a while then moved to Layton, Utah to be close to her family.



She is survived by her parents, her younger brother, Dax M. Sutherland from Evanston, Wyoming, her younger sister and husband, Brekkin and Scott and their 3 boys, Ayden and Collin Haygood and Jaxon Lund from Layton, Utah, her sister-in-law, Brandy Larson Sutherland and her niece, Saylor Sutherland from Clearfield, Utah.



She is preceeded in death by both sets of grandparents, a younger brother, Rhett M. Sutherland and a cousin, Ryan Sutherland.



There will be a viewing on Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Russon Brother's Funeral Home at 1941 North Main, Farmington, Utah. Then there will be a graveside service, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Rexburg City Cemetery at 12:00, noon.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.