Hector Fierro
1963 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1963
DIED
November 12, 2020
Hector Fierro's passing at the age of 57 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wheeler Mortuary in Portales, NM .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wheeler Mortuary website.

Published by Wheeler Mortuary on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dora Community Center
227 Ave A, Dora, New Mexico 88115
Funeral services provided by:
Wheeler Mortuary
