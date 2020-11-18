Menu
Helen Bade
1926 - 2020
BORN
May 30, 1926
DIED
November 16, 2020
Helen Bade's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by John J. Bryers Funeral Home in Willow Grove, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Catherine of Siena
321 Witmer Road, Horsham, Pennsylvania 19044
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Catherine of Siena
321 Witmer Road, Horsham, Pennsylvania 19044
Nov
20
Committal
12:30p.m.
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
3301 W Cheltenham Ave, Cheltenham 19038
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
