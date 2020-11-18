Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen Barnett
1929 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1929
DIED
November 15, 2020
Helen Barnett's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, in Greensburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Helen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harrold Zion Lutheran Church
671 Baltzer Meyer Pike,, Greensburg, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
My condolences to the Barnett family.
Ms. Helen was a sweet woman, such a lady.
May the Lord hold her in His hands, may the family be comforted in the days ahead.
Romayne Kowalsky Levcik, RNC Business Office
Romayne K Levcik
November 17, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Gary & Diane Wolfe
Gary & Diane Wolfe
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020
Denny & Family, we are so very sorry to hear of your loss. You & your family have our prayers and deepest sympathy. May your mother Rest In Peace. Kathy Pilkington & Jabb
Kathy Pilkington
Friend
November 17, 2020
Prayers and positive thoughts during this difficult time. Cherish the many memories gathered throughout the years.
Luanne Matta
Neighbor
November 16, 2020