Helen Blessing
1926 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1926
DIED
November 19, 2020
Helen Blessing's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, IN .

Published by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories of Helen live on and how she touched my life.
You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Karen Kramer (Greener)
Neighbor
November 29, 2020
I’ve known the Blessing family all of my life and a nicer family you would be hard pressed to find. Mrs. Blessing would always buy something that I was peddling for an Arcola School fundraiser way back when. I never forgot her kindness. Our Deepest Sympathy to Stan, Steve and the entire family.
Bob & Lynnette Price
November 21, 2020