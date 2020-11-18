Menu
Helen Butler
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1932
DIED
November 13, 2020
Helen Butler's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home in Williamstown, NJ .

Published by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home, Inc.
420 South Main St., Williamstown, New Jersey 08094
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's RC Church
32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown, New Jersey 08094
Funeral services provided by:
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
