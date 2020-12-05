Menu
Helen Cannon
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1929
DIED
November 18, 2020
Helen Cannon's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cannon LoPresti & Catavolos Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Cleveland, OH .

Published by Cannon LoPresti & Catavolos Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Dec. 5, 2020.
