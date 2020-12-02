Menu
Helen Coan
1930 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1930
DIED
September 29, 2020
Helen Coan's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by AKINS FUNERAL HOME in Russellville, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Akins Funeral Home
13455 Hwy 43, Russellville, Alabama 35653
Oct
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Akins Funeral Home
13455 Hwy 43, Russellville, Alabama 35653
