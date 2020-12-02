Helen Coan's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by AKINS FUNERAL HOME in Russellville, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Helen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the AKINS FUNERAL HOME website.
Published by AKINS FUNERAL HOME on Dec. 2, 2020.
