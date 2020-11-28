Menu
Helen Collins
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 1, 1931
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Parish
Helen Collins's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hahn Funeral Home website.

Published by Hahn Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, Mishawaka, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Hahn Funeral Home
To her family.May you find comfort in memories left which can never be erased.God Bless.Margaret Ann (grand daughter of Joe Goepfrich )
Margaret Southwell
Family
November 24, 2020
She was a very kind lady and a treasure to know. Say brightened my day whenever I saw her.
Drive 4 Carol
Friend
November 22, 2020