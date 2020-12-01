Menu
Helen Darling
1925 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1925
DIED
November 24, 2020
Helen Darling's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith-Mason Funeral Home, Inc. in Riverside, RI .

Published by Smith-Mason Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Brendan Church
60 Tuner Ave, Riverside, Rhode Island 02915
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
St. Ambrose Cemetery
191 School Street, Lincoln, Rhode Island 02865
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Mason Funeral Home, Inc.
