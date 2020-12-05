Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen Fish
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1934
DIED
November 20, 2020
Helen Fish's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc in Fayetteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Helen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Rest in Peace. Your light shines on.
Randall and Ann Brock
November 24, 2020
Ms. Helen was a very good and loving person and would do anything she could for anyone. She will be missed but remembered for the remarkable person that she was. Rest in peace.
Randall and Brock
Family
November 24, 2020
Helen, you will be missed. We have missed seeing you these past several years because you were not able to stay on your own at home. We thought about you often, especially when we are out working in the garden. You were there for Grandpa and he loved you dearly as we did as well. Rest in peace Ms. Helen.
Randall and Ann Brock
Family
November 23, 2020
Helen was one of the most easy person to love and talk too, She was always ready to listen and could make you relax and feel better about your self and others. She enjoyed coming over with uncle Fulton Brock and Listing to our Music Jams about every other Thursday Night. She was like our Mother easy going and I never seen her get upset, and she raised some great kids. Love you sis. Baby Brother Bill Bowden. RIP
John Bowden
Brother
November 23, 2020
Tony Mason
Grandchild
November 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Snead
Friend
November 22, 2020