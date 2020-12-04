Helen L. Jackson



Helen L. Jackson was born to Harold Mitchell and Mildred Dickerson on March 8, 1936. Helen passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 30, 2020.



Helen was raised in South Ogden by her loving mother Mildred and stepfather Myron Mower. Helen often recalled fond memories of her childhood spent with her two brothers and two sisters. During her teenage years, while swinging on a swing, she met her soul mate and eternal love, Ron "Ronnie" Jackson. Ron said to her, "I'm going to marry you someday". His prediction came true on February 28, 1953 when they were married in Los Angeles, California where Ron, who at the time, was serving in the US Navy.



Helen and Ron began their life in California where they welcomed their first child, Connie Fae in San Diego, California. When Ron was discharged from the Navy, they purchased their first car and headed back to Utah. Later, they had two boys, Donald Ray and Michael Myron and a stillborn baby girl named Karen Kay. While Ron worked at Mountain Bell, Helen was a devoted stay at home mother. She was a loving wife to Ron and was always there to welcome him home to have lunch with the family which usually consisted of soup and sandwiches.



During their years together, Helen and Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and above all; supporting and participating in their kids and grandkids various sports and activities. After 35 years of marriage, Ron was diagnosed with cancer and Helen loved and supported him during his valiant fight, but she inevitably lost her best friend and companion on December 15, 1991.



During her 30 years of employment at the Ogden Elks Club, she made many friends and was loved by everyone who knew her. She held various positions such as, waitress, events planner and manager. Upon the Elks closure, Helen started a new job at the Davis County School District in Food Service. Helen was a loyal, hardworking valued employee and retired from the school district after 13 years of service at age 71.



Over her lifetime, Helen developed many talents, such as painting, sewing, and ceramics. Her house is adorned with her beautiful handmade porcelain dolls and she loved to give them to family and friends. Helen had a big heart and she cared deeply about her immediate and extended family. Helen loved her nieces and nephews and treated them as if they were her own. They knew they could always depend on Aunt Helen. Helen was constantly learning and in her later years she enjoyed watching programs about history, science, nature and travel. She also loved a good boxing match.



Helen's greatest passion in life was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her children and grandchildren and celebrated all their successes and accomplishments. She always wanted to hear about their big adventures. Her heart overflowed with joy towards her posterity, and she relished their many talents of music, singing, sports and everything in-between.



Her time on earth was intentional and purposeful. She was a strong-willed individual who was fiercely independent, and she lived in her original Sunset home until her passing. She often expressed her love of Ronnie and it was known she missed him. With gratitude, we now celebrate her long-awaited reunion with him. We love you Mom! We love you Aunt Helen! We love you, Grandma Jackson!



Helen is survived by her children, Connie (Calvin) Cottam, Don Jackson, Mike Jackson, 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Kate Cottam, husband, Ronald Jackson, father Harold Mitchell, her mother Mildred (Myron) Mower, brothers Jerry Mitchell and Albert Mower, sisters Toni Wilt and Ida Greener, and many other family and friends.



Our eyes are full of tears, our hearts are full of love, and our minds are full of memories. God has you in his arms. We have you in our hearts. A special heartfelt thanks to Helen's niece, Paula Wilt, for her loving devotion and support to Helen over many years. A special thanks to the team of nurses and staff at Davis Hospital and the Hospice team at CNS for the great care of our mother in her final days. We would also like to thank Heidi Doyle and Lucetta Spader with the Sunset City First Ward who have been loyal friends to Helen over the past several years.



Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. The family will meet with friends Monday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. at the mortuary.



Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, South Ogden.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.