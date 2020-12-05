Menu
Helen Janiunas
1918 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1918
DIED
July 24, 2020
Helen Janiunas's passing at the age of 102 on Friday, July 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home in Stratford, CT .

Published by Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Galello-Luchansky Funeral & Cremation Services
2220 Main Street, Stratford, Connecticut 06615
Jul
31
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Peace
651 Stratford Road, Stratford, Connecticut 06615
Funeral services provided by:
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
