Helen Jones
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1933
DIED
January 1, 2020
Helen Jones's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City in Elizabeth City, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City website.

Published by Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stallings Funeral Home
401 S. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909
Funeral services provided by:
Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City
