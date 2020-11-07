On Tuesday November 3rd, Helen Judkins received her angel wings and was reunited with her husband Lee as well as her late son Clair. Helen was 92 years young, had a heart of gold, and a sparkle when she smiled. Helen was born in Weston Idaho on March 19th of 1928. She married Lee Judkins on February 21st of 1947 and together they had four children before Lee passed away in 1974. Helen lived in Warren for many years where she continued to raise her children and hosted many family gatherings and celebrations until she finally moved to the big town of Ogden in 1997. Helen is survived by her children Rex (Karen) Judkins, Vickie (Mike) Miller and Ed (Sharon) Judkins; ten grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way, and we can't forget Suzie her dog and best friend, along with her two cats Tiger and Kitty.



Helen worked at the rest home Valley Drive as a cook for many years. She took pride in her job and always shared stories about her experience as a cook and being a caretaker for the residents.



Helen enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, attending the swap meet on Sundays, embroidery, and music by Charlie Pride, and if you were lucky enough, some days she would sing for you.



We would like to thank those from Envision Home Health & Hospice who genuinely cared for Helen and supported her family during this time. Thank you to Dr. Carl Gray, Jan Davis ACNP, and all those at Utah Hematology Oncology for their love and kindness. Thank you to Brigham Floral, Aaron's Mortuary, and all the friends and family that made Helen smile.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.