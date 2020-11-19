Menu
Helen Kennedy
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1931
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
William Penn Cemetery
Helen Kennedy's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home in East Pittsburgh, PA .

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
700 Linden Ave., East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15112
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John Fisher Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
33 Lewin Ln., Churchill, Pennsylvania 15235
Funeral services provided by:
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
