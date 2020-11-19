Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen M. (Bishop) Kennedy
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1931
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
William Penn Cemetery
Of Cheswick, formerly of Churchill, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Donald Kennedy Sr.

Dear mother of Kathy (Greg Madzelonka) Kennedy, and the late Donald Kennedy Jr.

Loving grandmother of Thad Madzelonka, and Charlie Kennedy.

Preceded in death by her brothers, William, and Raymond Bishop, and her sister, Ruth Gallagher.

Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Friends welcome Friday 6-8 p.m. in Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 10 a.m. at St. John Fisher of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a face mask or covering.

Helen will be laid to rest at William Penn Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
700 Linden Ave., East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15112
Nov
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John Fisher Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
33 Lewin Ln., Churchill, Pennsylvania 15235
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Fisher of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
33 Lewin Ln., Churchill, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.