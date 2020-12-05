Menu
Helen Kilgore
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1939
DIED
December 3, 2020
Helen Kilgore's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home Inc in Whitwell, TN .

Published by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Whitwell Memorial Cemetery
Valleyview Hwy, Whitwell, Tennessee 37397
Funeral services provided by:
Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home Inc
