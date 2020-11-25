Menu
Helen Krashan
1920 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1920
DIED
November 12, 2020
Helen Krashan's passing at the age of 100 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromwell Funeral Home in Cromwell, CT .

Published by Cromwell Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hillside Cemetery West
29 Hillside Avenue, Cromwell, Connecticut
Funeral services provided by:
Cromwell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Miss Helen, from the beautifully
written obit, sounds like a
remarkble and a lovely lady.
Would have been nice to have her as a teacher and friend
Her family must be so proud, as they should be.
Continue that spirit in heaven
Miss Helen. You will be shown an abundance of love by so many that passed on before you. The heavens opened for you, lovely lady. The Lord.is waiting at the gate to welcome you with open arms. RIP
Condolences to her family who took wonderful care of her and showered her with LOVE.
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU.
November 18, 2020