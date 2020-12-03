Menu
Helen Langdale
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1933
DIED
December 2, 2020
Helen Langdale's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro in Walterboro, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel
1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488
