Helen Lavoie
1921 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1921
DIED
November 9, 2020
Helen Lavoie's passing at the age of 99 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home in West Springfield, MA .

Published by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
I would like to give my condolences to the rickus and lavoie family I have known Mrs lavoie and family for many years I have also worked at the market .my son Mike was very fond of her and always talked about Mrs lavoie. She will be sadly missed
Kenneth D Ruby
Friend
November 12, 2020