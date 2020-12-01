Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen McMellon
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1932
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Helen McMellon's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trevino-Smith Funeral Home in Bryan, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Helen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trevino-Smith Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Trevino-Smith Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX 77802
Nov
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Treviño-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Ave, Bryan, Texas 77802
Nov
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bryan City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Love you Grandma. I miss you
Jeffrey Chatham
November 25, 2020