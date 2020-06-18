Our beloved Yia-yia, Helen Mellos, age 91, passed away in the arms of her loving son, James, on June 12, 2020. Helen was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on November 9, 1928 to Angelo and Fotika (Dentiste) Ballus. She married her partner and loving husband, Samuel Mellos, who preceded her in death in 2009, on March 7, 1954.



Helen grew up in Winston-Salem during a storied time in a place filled with memories she loved to share with all of us. Her parents raised their children in the Greek Orthodox tradition, which sustained and nurtured Helen for her entire life. At the age of eight she started to sing in the church choir and did so until the last day she attended service at Transfiguration Church in Ogden. Sharing her voice with others brought Helen infinite joy. Always athletic, she was an all-state soccer player at Reynolds High School and even went on to play semi-pro softball during World War II. At an early age Helen had an eye for fashion helping the local women with their wardrobe choices. She parlayed this talent into being chosen as a "Revlon Girl" and was sent to New York City for training, a highlight of her youth that she loved to talk about. Soon after that a young, ambitious man from a small town in Nevada showed up and changed her life forever.



Helen and Sam were married in North Carolina and soon hit the road. For years they raised a son, James, and daughter, Faye, while travelling from small town to small town throughout the West for Sam's job. Finally, when their children were ready to start high school, they settled into their family home in Fruit Heights, Utah. Helen's life really blossomed now that she had her flowers, her garden, her fruit trees, and her many favorite cats: all named Sam. She loved the time she spent with her precious grandson, Eric, especially on the nights when he would sleep over so they could stay up late to watch their favorite television program, "Are You Being Served?"



Helen served many roles over the years at her church, including a member of the choir, the Daughters of Penelope, the Ladies Philoptochos Society, where she was a past-president and worked tirelessly with the congregation every year on the Greek Food Festival.



Surviving are her son, James S. Mellos, Fruit Heights, UT, Faye A. Mellos (Michael Holland), San Francisco, CA and grandson, Eric K. Peterson (Julia Peterson), San Francisco, CA. The funeral service was held at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Ogden, Utah on June 17, 2020 at 11:00 am by Father Patrick O'Rourke. Burial followed immediately at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Helen's family intends to have a memorial for her once her friends and family can join together in a celebration of her life. They ask that in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church of Ogden, Utah.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.