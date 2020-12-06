Menu
Helen Pistello
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1927
DIED
October 9, 2020
ABOUT
Holy Family Catholic Church
Helen Pistello's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, October 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg in Reedsburg, WI .

Published by HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
310 Bluff Street, LaValle, Wisconsin 53941
Oct
15
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
310 Bluff Street, LaValle, Wisconsin 53941
Oct
15
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Oak Lawn Cemetery
Union Street, LaValle, Wisconsin 53941
Funeral services provided by:
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
