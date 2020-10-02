Menu
Helen M. Rabickow
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1927
DIED
September 30, 2020
Age 93 of Monroeville, passed away on September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John M. Rabickow. Helen is survived by many loving friends and neighbors. She was a member of the Monroeville Christian Church. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting afghans and loved gifting them to her friends. Family and friends will be received Sunday, October 4th from 1-6 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 5th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park. Due to the current health concern, masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made to Monroeville Christian Church, 3780 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146
Oct
5
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146
