Age 93 of Monroeville, passed away on September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John M. Rabickow. Helen is survived by many loving friends and neighbors. She was a member of the Monroeville Christian Church. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting afghans and loved gifting them to her friends. Family and friends will be received Sunday, October 4th from 1-6 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 5th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park. Due to the current health concern, masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made to Monroeville Christian Church, 3780 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146.