Helen Rice
1922 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1922
DIED
October 2, 2020
Helen Rice's passing at the age of 98 on Friday, October 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. in High Point, NC .

Published by Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
