Helen Richardson
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1930
DIED
November 20, 2020
Helen Richardson's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home in Fillmore, NY .

Published by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pine Grove Cemetery
, Fillmore, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
