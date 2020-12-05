Menu
Helen Ruiz
1954 - 2020
BORN
February 11, 1954
DIED
November 25, 2020
Helen Ruiz's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robinson Family Funeral Home in Belle Chasse, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Helen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robinson Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Robinson Family Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church
5000 Leo Kerner Lafitte Pkwy, Marrero, Louisiana
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church
5000 Leo Kerner Lafitte Pkwy, Marrero, Louisiana
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kim L Gaines
Friend
November 28, 2020