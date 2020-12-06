Menu
Helen Singer
1937 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1937
DIED
December 3, 2020
Helen Singer's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd in Mansfield, OH .

Published by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.
1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio 44905
Dec
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Bellville Cemetery
144 Church Street, Bellville, Ohio 44813
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
