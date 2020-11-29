Helen Stavis's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn in Glen Ellyn, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Helen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn website.
Published by Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn on Nov. 29, 2020.
