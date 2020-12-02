Menu
Helen Sumner
1925 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1925
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Ohio State University
Helen Sumner's passing at the age of 95 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home in Tipp City, OH .

Published by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Tipp City United Methodist Church
8 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371
Dec
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Tipp City United Methodist Church
8 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371
