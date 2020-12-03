Helen Walker's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roden-Pryor Funeral Home in Paris, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Helen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roden-Pryor Funeral Home website.
Published by Roden-Pryor Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.