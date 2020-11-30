Menu
Helen Washington
1944 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1944
DIED
November 22, 2020
Helen Washington's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Minor-Morris Funeral Home in Joliet, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Mark C.M.E. Church
348 S. Joliet St., Joliet, Illinois 60436
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Mark C.M.E. Church
348 S. Joliet St., Joliet, Illinois 60436
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Mark C.M.E. Church
348 S. Joliet St., Joliet, Illinois 60436
Funeral services provided by:
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
