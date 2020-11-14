Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen West
1944 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1944
DIED
November 10, 2020
Helen West's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Helen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wayne Boze Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wayne Boze Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Committal
3:00p.m.
Little Bethel Memorial Park
1803 Cedar Hill Rd., Duncanville, Texas 75137
Funeral services provided by:
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
November 14, 2020