Helen Yupa
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1928
DIED
November 30, 2020
Helen Yupa's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ferfolia Funeral Home in Sagamore Hills, OH .

Published by Ferfolia Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road, Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
9451 Brandywine Rd, Northfield, Ohio
Ferfolia Funeral Home
A good, prayerful, soulful, loving person. A pure joy to be around. Welcome to heaven Helen.
Bob Sherwin
Family
December 2, 2020
Rest in Peace Mrs Yupa
Larry Visocky
Friend
December 2, 2020
Charlotte and Bob, I am so sorry to see of the loss of your mom. Will keep your mom and family in my prayers. I remember the days sitting on your porch when you lived on E107.
Bob Nowoczynski(Novo)
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
I remember Helen and Bob as being very friendly and sincere individuals whom I had the pleasure of meeting many years ago.I went to high school with Charlotte so we had an immediate connection even decades later.I am so sorry for your loss.She will be missed.
Marianne Mennell
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020