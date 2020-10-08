Menu
Helen M. (Zura) Zaugg
1925 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1925
DIED
October 6, 2020
Of Penn Hills, a Turtle Creek native, age 95, a resident of Harbours in Monroeville, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Frederick Zaugg for 37 years.

Dear mother of Elaine (Frank) Rizzi of Penn Twp., Fred Zaugg of KS and Cynthia Sarkozi of Utah.

Proud grandmother of Bryan (Angie) Hockman, Lara (Nate) Kozma, Jonathan (Emily) Rizzi and Chanelle Sarkozi.

Great-grandmother of Saige Hockman and Grayson Kozma.

Helen is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Helen was a clerk for Westinghouse Electric until she married Fred in 1954 and began her career as a homemaker. She loved to read, and any genre of book, but she especially had a keen interest in natural nutrition. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening and ceramics.

Helen's funeral and service will be private to her family.

She will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.
Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
