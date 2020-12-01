Menu
Helen Zaverton
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1930
DIED
November 23, 2020
Helen Zaverton's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. in Johnson City, NY .

Published by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Vestal Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Karen and family, Sorry for your loss.
Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cherish the memories.
Denise Billings
Friend
December 1, 2020
Tim and family,
So sorry to hear of your mother's passing.
Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
sheri weidman-felter
Classmate
December 1, 2020
Deepest sympathy for Kevin and family for loss of mother and grandmother.
Dawson Guernsey
Melbourne fl.
Dawson Guernsey
Coworker
November 30, 2020
a loved one
November 29, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Wishing you all comfort at this very sad time.
Paulette Niedopytalski
Friend
November 29, 2020
Karen and family, We are very sorry to hear about your Mom's passing.

Jo-Anne & Pete Ayres
JoAnne Ayres
November 29, 2020