Helena Heller's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence in North Providence, RI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Helena in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence website.
Published by Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence on Nov. 19, 2020.
