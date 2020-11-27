Menu
Henrietta Irving
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 4, 1932
DIED
November 19, 2020
Henrietta Irving's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trinity Funeral Chapel in North Miami, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trinity Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Trinity Funeral Chapel on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Trinity Funeral Chapel
13300 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami, Florida 33161
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church
5946 North West 12th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33127
Funeral services provided by:
Trinity Funeral Chapel
