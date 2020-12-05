Menu
Henry Allen
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 4, 1933
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
United States Air Force
VFW
Henry Allen's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty in West Liberty, KY .

Published by Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty
